MUMBAI Nov 16 The Reserve Bank of India said it sold 700 million rupees ($12.7 million) of bonds and bought the same amount of debt in the week to Nov. 9.

The RBI sold a total of 200 million rupees of bonds in the week to Nov. 2 and bought the same amount of debt.

($1= 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)