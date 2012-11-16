US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 16 The Reserve Bank of India said it sold 700 million rupees ($12.7 million) of bonds and bought the same amount of debt in the week to Nov. 9.
The RBI sold a total of 200 million rupees of bonds in the week to Nov. 2 and bought the same amount of debt.
($1= 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)