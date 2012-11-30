MUMBAI Nov 30 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell debt in the week to Nov. 23, it said in a release on Friday.

The RBI had sold 1 billion rupees ($18.38 million) of bonds in the week to Nov. 16 and bought 1.1 billion rupees of debt.

($1= 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)