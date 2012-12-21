MUMBAI Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it purchased a net 116 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) of debt in the week to Dec. 14.

The central bank bought 116 billion rupees of debt, but did not sell any bond, it said in a release.

The RBI bought 116.6 billion rupees of bonds and sold 200 million rupees of debt in the week to Dec. 7.

($1= 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)