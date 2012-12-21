US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it purchased a net 116 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) of debt in the week to Dec. 14.
The central bank bought 116 billion rupees of debt, but did not sell any bond, it said in a release.
The RBI bought 116.6 billion rupees of bonds and sold 200 million rupees of debt in the week to Dec. 7.
($1= 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)