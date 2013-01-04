MUMBAI Jan 4 The Reserve Bank of India bought 79.12 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) of bonds on Dec. 24 through outright open market operations, it said in a release on Friday.

However, there was no clarity on secondary market purchases by RBI in the week ended Dec. 28 in the release, which was in a new format.

($1= 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)