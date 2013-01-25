MUMBAI Jan 25 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell any bonds in the week to Jan. 18 through outright open market operations, as against 78.45 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) of bonds bought on Jan. 7, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)