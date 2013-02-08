BRIEF-Adani Power to consider slump sale of Mundra Power generating business
* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited
MUMBAI Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell bonds in the week to Feb. 1 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.
It did not buy or sell any bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2