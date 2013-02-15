BRIEF-Karnataka Bank cuts interest rates on housing loans by upto 40 bps
* Says Karnataka Bank reduces interest rates on housing loans
MUMBAI Feb 15 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell bonds in the week to Feb. 8 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.
It did not buy or sell bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction