MUMBAI, March 1 The Reserve Bank of India bought 99.98 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of debt in the week to Feb. 22 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.

The central bank did not sell any bonds via outright open market operations during the week.

It did not buy or sell bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week.

($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)