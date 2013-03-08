MUMBAI, March 8 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell bonds in the week to March 1 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.

The central bank had bought 99.98 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of debt in the previous week, but did not sell any bonds.

($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)