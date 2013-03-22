MUMBAI, March 22 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell debt in the week to March 15 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.

The central bank bought 96.79 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week and did not sell any bonds. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)