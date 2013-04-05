MUMBAI, April 5 The Reserve Bank of India bought 60.28 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) of bonds in the week to March 28 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.

The central bank did not buy or sell bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)