BRIEF-Catvision says March-qtr net profit surges
* March quarter net profit 3.5 million rupees versus profit 62,000 rupees year ago
MUMBAI, April 12 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell any bonds in the week to April 5 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a release on Friday.
The central bank bought 60.28 billion rupees ($1.11 billion)of bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week.
($1 = 54.5437 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.