Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought 130.9 billion rupees($2.66 billion) and sold 0.20 billion rupees worth bonds in the week to Jan. 20.

In the week to Jan. 13, the RBI bought bonds worth 98.1 billion rupees and sold 1.8 billion rupees worth.

($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)