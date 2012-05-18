MUMBAI May 18 * RBI says receives 128 bids for 79.76 billion rupees * Accepts 57 bids for 39.95 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 27.29 percent on 8 bids * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 52.6 million rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)