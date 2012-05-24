MUMBAI, May 24 * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0108 rupee per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0102 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0184 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0200 rupee per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds * For details of the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)