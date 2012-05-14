MUMBAI May 14 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds.

It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

($1=54 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)