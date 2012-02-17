MUMBAI Feb 17 The Reserve Bank of India bought 98.57 billion rupees ($2 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, slightly lower than the scheduled 100 billion rupees.

The central bank bought the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.32 rupees, for a yield of 8.2382 percent, higher than the forecast of 8.2180 percent in a Reuters poll.

It bought the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.77 rupees, yielding 8.2768 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.2547 percent.

For the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.09 rupees for a yield of 8.5020 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5008 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.97 percent bonds maturing in 2030 at 103.91 rupees, yielding 8.5459 percent, higher than the forecast of 8.5417 percent in the poll. ($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)