Feb 24 The Reserve Bank of India bought 118.40 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, slightly lower than the scheduled 120 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.79 percent bonds, maturing in 2021, at 103.90 rupees, yielding 8.1961 percent, almost in line with a poll forecast of 8.1887 percent. The central bank rejected all bids for 8.07 percent bonds, maturing in 2017. A Reuters poll had forecast 8.2154 percent cut off for the 2017 bonds. For the 8.28 percent bonds, maturing in 2027, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.15 rupees for a yield of 8.4953 percent, in-line than the poll forecast of 8.4970 percent. The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds, maturing in 2032, at 97.84 rupees, yielding 8.5061 percent, slightly lower than a forecast of 8.5104 percent in the poll. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)