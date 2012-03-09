March 9 The Reserve Bank of India bought 115.54 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Friday, lower than the notified up to 150 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.74 rupees, yielding 8.2785 percent, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.2835 percent.

The central bank bought the 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 96.75 rupees, yielding 8.3152 percent. A Reuters poll had forecast 8.2909 percent cut-off.

For the 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.23 rupees for a yield of 8.3359 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.3330 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 98.39 rupees, yielding 8.4303 percent, lower than the forecast of 8.4895 percent in the poll.

However, it rejected all offers for the 8.97 percent bonds maturing in 2030. The poll showed an expected cut-off of 8.5411 percent on the 2030 bond.

The RBI received offers worth 332.18 billion rupees for its OMO. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)