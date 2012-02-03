MUMBAI Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India bought 88.2 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, lower than the scheduled 100 billion rupees.

The central bank bought 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 100.26 rupees, for a yield of 8.1816, lower than the forecast of 8.1836 percent in a Reuters poll.

It bought 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 100.38 rupees, yielding 8.1432 percent, below the poll forecast of 8.2499 percent.

For 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024, the central bank set the cut-off at 107.20 rupees, for a yield of 8.2258 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2319 percent.

The central bank bought 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2032 at 98.11 rupees, yielding 8.4773 percent, lower than the forecast of 8.4943 percent in the poll. ($1 = 49.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)