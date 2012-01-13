MUMBAI Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 117.6 billion Indian rupees ($2.28 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Friday, marginally lower than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.

The central bank bought back 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 98.13 rupees, for a yield of 8.2151 percent, below the forecast of 8.2256 percent in a Reuters poll.

It bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 97.05 rupees, yielding 8.2957 percent, above the poll forecast of 8.2269 percent.

For 8.13 percent bonds maturing in 2022, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.61 rupees, for a yield of 8.3263 percent, largely in line with the poll forecast of 8.3277 percent.

The central bank bought back 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2032 at 97.84 rupees, yielding 8.5050 percent, largely in line with the forecast of 8.5092 percent in the poll. ($1= 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)