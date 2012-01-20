MUMBAI Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 104.35 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Friday, lower than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.

The central bank bought back 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.61 rupees, for a yield of 8.1661 percent, higher than the forecast of 8.1561 percent in a Reuters poll.

It bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 97.20 rupees, yielding 8.2365 percent, in line with the poll forecast.

For 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.64 rupees, for a yield of 8.2755 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2777 percent.

The central bank bought back 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2032 at 98.05 rupees, yielding 8.4830 percent, higher than the forecast of 8.4512 percent in the poll. ($1= 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)