March 2 The Reserve Bank of India bought 107.76 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.61 rupees, yielding 8.2951 percent, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.3013 percent.

The central bank rejected all bids for 8.35 percent bonds maturing in 2022. A Reuters poll had forecast 8.2955 percent or 100.35 rupees cut off for the 2022 bonds.

For the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.15 rupees for a yield of 8.4958 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5017 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2032 at 97.94 rupees, yielding 8.4952 percent, lower than the forecast of 8.5285 percent in the poll. ($1 = 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)