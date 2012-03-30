March 30 The Reserve Bank of India bought 45.28 billion rupees ($882.05 million) of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, lower t h an the notified 100 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 101.76 rupees, yielding 8.5157 percent, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.5096 percent.

For the 7.99 percent bonds maturing in 2017, the central bank set the cut-off at 97.50 rupees for a yield of 8.5850 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5363 percent.

The central bank bought the 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 96.86 rupees, yielding 8.5063 percent, lower than the forecast of 8.5305 percent in the poll.

The central bank rejected all bids for 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022. A Reuters poll had forecast a 8.5302 percent cut-off for the bonds. ($1 = 51.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)