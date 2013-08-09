MUMBAI Aug 9 India's central bank did not buy or sell any debt through outright open market operations (OMO) in the week to Aug.2, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank did not sell any debt through outright OMOs in the previous week. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Arora Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)