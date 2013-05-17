US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI May 17 The Reserve Bank of India bought 96.58 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of bonds, but did not sell any debt in the week to May 10 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a statement on Friday.
The central bank did not buy or sell bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week.
($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.