MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India did buy or sell any bonds in the week to June 21 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI bought 68.06 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) of bonds, but did not sell any debt through OMOs in the week-ago period.

($1=59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)