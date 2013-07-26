MUMBAI, July 26 The central bank sold 25.32 billion rupees ($428.43 million) of debt through outright open market operations (OMO) in the week to July 19, but did not buy any bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank did not buy or sell any bonds through outright OMO in the previous week.

($1 = 59.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)