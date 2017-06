A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai in this April 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday its books will not be open for transactions to be put through on July 2 due to annual closing of accounts.

Transactions that settle on T+0 basis cannot be put through on July 2, but markets participants may be able to do transactions that settle other than on T+0 basis, the RBI said in a statement.

Services like transfer of funds, settlement of securities and real time gross settlement (RTGS) will also not be available on July 2.

