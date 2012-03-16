An employee arranges Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI It will be a challenge for the Reserve Bank of India to manage the government's market borrowing progamme for the next financial year which begins in April, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Friday.

Tools like issuing floating rate bonds were available to help manage the borrowing, he said while interacting with reporters in a post budget meeting.

The government's gross market borrowing for the fiscal year that starts next month is estimated at 5.7 trillion rupees, the annual budget document showed on Friday.

Analysts expected New Delhi to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in 2012/13.

