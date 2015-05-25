(Fixes typo in headline) May 25 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank - change in EAC membership for evaluating payments banks

applications * India cbank - appointed Naresh Takkar as member of External Advisory

Committee (EAC) for evaluating applications of payment banks in place of

Roopa Kudva * India cbank - Kudva has withdrawn from the committee * Source text: bit.ly/1HEWmDM (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)