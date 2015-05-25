BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) buys shares of IRC Credit Management Services
* Says agreement with shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services for acquisition worth INR 100,000
(Fixes typo in headline) May 25 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank - change in EAC membership for evaluating payments banks
applications * India cbank - appointed Naresh Takkar as member of External Advisory
Committee (EAC) for evaluating applications of payment banks in place of
Roopa Kudva * India cbank - Kudva has withdrawn from the committee * Source text: bit.ly/1HEWmDM (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Says agreement with shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services for acquisition worth INR 100,000
* April actual offtake 45.29 million tonnes versus target of 49.51 million tonnes