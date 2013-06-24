A man makes a phone call while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch estimates that the RBI can sell up to $30 billion to support the rupee, though adding every dollar sold would further raise concerns about India's foreign exchange reserves.

BofA estimates a round of FX volatility typically costs RBI, whether via forwards and/or spot market interventions, about $15 billion.

On the other side of the trade, Bank of America-Merrill estimates that the RBI can afford to buy $9 billion in FY14 according to its balance of payments estimates and mobilize the rest via overseas bonds targeted at overseas Indians.

The bank tips RBI to defend 60/dollar for now.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $290.66 billion as of June 14, which analysts say is enough to cover about seven months of imports.

