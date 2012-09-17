A worker at a fuel station checks a 500 Indian rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The RBI left interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation, days after the government unveiled reforms to boost growth and improve its fiscal position.

The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.

It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.

RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)

4.50 22-09-2012

4.75 10-03-2012

5.50 28-01-2012

6.00 24-04-2010

5.75 27-02-2010

5.50 13-02-2010

5.00 17-01-2009

5.50 08-11-2008

6.00 01-11-2008

6.50 15-10-2008

7.50 11-10-2008

9.00 30-08-2008

8.75 19-07-2008

8.50 05-07-2008

8.25 24-05-2008

8.00 10-05-2008

7.75 26-04-2008

7.50 10-11-2007

7.00 04-08-2007

6.50 28-04-2007

6.25 14-04-2007

6.00 03-03-2007

5.75 17-02-2007

5.50 08-12-2006

5.00 02-10-2004

4.75 18-09-2004

4.50 14-06-2003

4.75 16-11-2002

5.00 01-06-2002

5.50 29-12-2001

5.75 03-11-2001

7.50 19-05-2001

8.00 10-03-2001

8.25 24-02-2001

8.50 12-08-2000

8.25 29-07-2000

8.00 22-04-2000

8.50 08-04-2000

9.00 20-11-1999

9.50 06-11-1999

10.00 08-05-1999

10.50 13-03-1999

11.00 29-08-1998

10.00 11-04-1998

10.25 28-03-1998

10.50 17-01-1998

10.00 06-12-1997

9.50 22-11-1997

9.75 25-10-1997

10.00 18-01-1997

10.50 04-01-1997

11.00 09-11-1996

11.50 26-10-1996

12.00 06-07-1996

13.00 11-05-1996

13.50 27-04-1996

14.00 09-12-1995

14.50 11-11-1995

15.00 06-08-1994

14.75 09-07-1994

14.50 11-06-1994

14.00 15-05-1993

14.50 17-04-1993

15.00 08-10-1992

(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)