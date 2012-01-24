Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India's move to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks is aimed at permanently addressing the structural liquidity deficit, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a televised address after the bank's policy review.

The RBI cut the CRR by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent, a move it said would infuse about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.