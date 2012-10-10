LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Raiffeisen Bank International
announced plans to optimise its capital structure on Wednesday
by asking investors to exchange an Upper Tier 2 note callable
later this month into a new longer-dated Tier 2 security.
However, RBI's offer came at the same time as a warning to
investors that it would decide whether to call the 5.77% EUR600m
bond (callable on October 29) with reference to prevailing
regulatory, economic, and market conditions.
RBI said it wants to exchange any and all of the outstanding
Upper Tier 2 bond for a new 10.5 non-call 5-5 year Tier 2 with a
5.875% coupon, on a par-for-par basis.
The new notes will mature on April 27 2023 and have a
one-time call on April 27 2018. The 5.875% coupon on the new
notes will be non-deferrable and will have a one-time reset at
mid-swaps plus 484bp.
The offer expires on October 23 and will be settled on
October 29. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBI
are handling the exercise.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)