* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2017 bond at 99.41 rupees

* --2021 bond at 103.95 rupees

* --2027 bond at 98.14 rupees

* --2032 bond at 97.80 rupees

MUMBAI, Feb 24 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 103.95 rupees, yielding 8.1887 percent, through an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 14 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 8.07 percent, 2017; 8.79 percent, 2021; 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2017 bonds would fetch 99.41 rupees for a yield of 8.2154 percent, and the 2027 bonds would be bought at 98.14 rupees for a yield of 8.4970 percent, the poll showed.

The 2032 bonds may be bought at 97.80 rupees, yielding 8.5104 percent, according to the poll.

Traders broadly expect about 110 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 99.41 rupees (8.2154 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 rupees (8.1995 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.95 rupees (8.0790 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.28 rupees (8.2484 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 14 Median forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.1887 percent) Average forecast : 103.96 rupees (8.1874 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.11 rupees (8.1651 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.80 rupees (8.2108 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 98.14 rupees (8.4970 percent) Average forecast : 98.92 rupees (8.4097 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.81 rupees(7.6347 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.30 rupees (8.5967 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 7 Median forecast : 97.80 rupees (8.5104 percent) Average forecast : 97.70 rupees (8.5212 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.95 rupees (8.4944 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.5856 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)