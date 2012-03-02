(Corrects headline to say 2024 bonds expected to be bought at 106.56 rupees, not percent)

* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2022 bond at 100.35 rupees

* --2024 bond at 106.56 rupees

* --2027 bond at 98.10 rupees

* --2032 bond at 97.88 rupees

MUMBAI, March 2 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.56 rupees, yielding 8.3013 percent, through an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 8.35 percent 2022; 9.15 percent 2024; 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2022 bonds would fetch 100.35 rupees for a yield of 8.2955 percent, and the 2027 bonds would be bought at 98.10 rupees for a yield of 8.5017 percent, the poll showed.

The 2032 bonds may be bought at 97.88 rupees, yielding 8.5285 percent, according to the poll.

Traders broadly expect about 100 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.35 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : May 14, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 5 Median forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.2955 percent) Average forecast : 100.38 rupees (8.2908 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.66 rupees (8.2501 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.3175 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 106.56 rupees (8.3013 percent) Average forecast : 106.58 rupees (8.2992 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.65 rupees (8.2902 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.55 rupees (8.3025 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.5017 percent) Average forecast : 98.13 rupees (8.4978 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.35 rupees (8.4721 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.03 rupees (8.5100 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.88 rupees (8.5285 percent) Average forecast : 97.91 rupees (8.5247 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.4780 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.5792 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)