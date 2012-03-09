* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2021 bond at 96.90 rupees

* --2022 bond at 98.25 rupees

* --2024 bond at 106.70 rupees

* --2027 bond at 97.90 rupees

* --2030 bond at 103.95 rupees

MUMBAI, March 9 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy a total of 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) through its debt purchase under open market operation (OMO), compared with up to 150 billion rupees notified, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The central bank is expected to buy the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.70 rupees, yielding 8.2835 percent, the poll of 11 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 7.80 percent 2021; 8.08 percent 2022; 9.15 percent 2024; 8.24 percent 2027 and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.

The 2021 bonds would fetch 96.90 rupees for a yield of 8.2909 percent, and the 2022 bonds would be bought at 98.25 rupees for a yield of 8.3330 percent, the poll showed.

The 2027 bonds may be bought at 97.90 rupees, yielding 8.4895 percent, and the 2030 bonds could be bought at 103.95 rupees for a yield of 8.5411 percent, according to the poll.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 96.90 rupees (8.2909 percent) Average forecast : 96.92 rupees (8.2869 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.2585 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.80 rupees (8.3071 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 98.25 rupees (8.3330 percent) Average forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.3256 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.2888 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.3551 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 106.70 rupees (8.2835 percent) Average forecast : 106.68 rupees (8.2857 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.75 rupees (8.2773 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.60 rupees (8.2958 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 97.90 rupees (8.4895 percent) Average forecast : 98.34 rupees (8.4367 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.3037 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.65 rupees (8.5198 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.5411 percent) Average forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.5408 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.40 rupees (8.4941 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.68 rupees (8.5694 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 50 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)