* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2021 bond at 101.8 rupees

* --2017 bond at 97.70 rupees

* --2018 bond at 96.75 rupees

* --2022 bond at 96.93 rupees

MUMBAI, March 30 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy a total of around 70 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) through its debt purchase under open market operation (OMO), compared with up to 100 billion rupees notified, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The central bank is expected to buy the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 101.80 rupees, yielding 8.51 percent, the poll of 10 traders showed. The bond was trading at 8.53 percent on the central bank's electronic trading platform.

The other three government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 7.99 percent 2017; 7.83 percent 2018; and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds.

The 2017 bonds would fetch 97.70 rupees for a yield of 8.54 percent, and the 2018 bonds would be bought at 96.75 rupees for a yield of 8.53 percent, the poll showed.

The 2017 bond was trading at 8.59 percent, while the 2018 paper was at 8.54 percent.

The 2022 bonds are expected to be bought at 96.93 rupees, yielding 8.53 percent, according to the poll. The bond was not traded in the market so far in the session.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : April 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.80 rupees (8.5096 percent) Average forecast : 101.86 rupees (8.5006 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.19 rupees (8.4502 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.72 rupees (8.5218 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : July. 9, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : April 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 7 Median forecast : 97.70 rupees (8.5363 percent) Average forecast : 97.68 rupees (8.5405 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.85 rupees (8.4999 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.52 rupees (8.5801 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : April 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 96.75 rupees (8.5305 percent) Average forecast : 96.78 rupees (8.5237 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.93 rupees (8.4909 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.70 rupees (8.5416 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : April 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 96.93 rupees (8.5302 percent) Average forecast : 96.85 rupees (8.5418 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.98 rupees (8.5227 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.50 rupees (8.5952 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 51.1 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)