Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said exporters will be required to convert 50 percent of their foreign exchange holdings into rupees, in a move that traders say could boost the sagging local currency.

Exporters will also be allowed to buy foreign currency only after utilizing all the foreign currency holdings in their accounts.

(Reporting By Rafael Nam and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)