US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI Feb 29 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said developers of the proposed national manufacturing investment zones (NMIZs) will be allowed to raise money overseas through external commercial borrowing (ECB) with immediate effect.
The funds raised will have to be used to develop infrastructure facilities within the NMIZ. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)