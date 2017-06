People fly kites from the roof of their houses on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday allowed property developers to borrow money overseas through external commercial borrowing (ECB) for funding low-cost housing projects.

Housing finance companies can also avail of ECB for financing prospective owners of low-cost housing units, the RBI said in a statement.

The application for ECB would have to be sent to the central bank for approval, it said.

