March 15 India's services export receipts in January fell to $11.03 billion, from $11.18 billion in December, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.

Import payments were $7.33 billion in January, compared with $7.66 billion in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days.