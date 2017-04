Two men make phone calls while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has cut the time that exporters have to bring back into the country the value of goods or software they have exported to nine months from 12.

It said its new guideline will take effect immediately and will be valid until the end of September.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul)