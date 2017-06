A customer looks at trousers at one of the retail outlets of Marks and Spencer in Mumbai March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday formally notified allowing full foreign ownership in single-brand retail sector in the country, following an earlier government decision to open up the sector.

India formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its single-brand retail sector on Tuesday, opening the door to the likes of Swedish furniture giant IKEA to open stores in Asia's third-largest economy.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul)