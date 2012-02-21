* Cash deficit may remain above central bank's comfort level
* RBI may open more liquidity windows during tax outflows
* Will look at call rate for signs of systemic stress
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Feb 21 The time for Indian
companies to pay tax is near, and that could mean accentuated
cash tightness which pushes up overnight interest rates and
spurs the Reserve Bank of India to cut banks' cash reserve ratio
in March.
The last cut in the ratio (CRR) was in January, by 50 basis
points to 5.5 percent.
Overnight interbank rates rising to close to double digits
and banks dipping into a special liquidity window to borrow at
higher rates for a week or two would be decisive factors that
could prompt RBI to cut the CRR again, four RBI officials said.
A CRR cut might still leave the cash deficit -- the
shortfall among banks to fund their loan book -- above the RBI's
comfort level. However, central bank officials won't lose sleep
as long as systemic interest rates remain stable, the officials
said.
India is experiencing a bout of cash tightness that started
in mid-November. The call rate has mostly remained
close to the repo rate of 8.50 percent, except for a few days in
January, and that's key reason for the RBI to not step up its
liquidity infusion steps.
The cash deficit is currently around 1.6 trillion rupees
($32.5 billion). Banks expect it to rise to 2 trillion rupees in
mid-March, with the bulk of the increase stemming from companies
pulling cash from banks to make tax payments.
The RBI prefers to maintain a cash deficit position, for
making monetary policy effective. It has said its comfort zone
for the deficit is around 600 billion rupees.
Still, the current, severe credit crunch -- which has kept
the deficit more than double 600 billion rupees -- has not made
overnight rates shoot up, mainly because of the availability of
funds from the RBI's repo borrowing window, the officials said.
"The comfort zone is only an indicative one," said a senior
RBI official. "We don't need to get unduly disturbed as long as
call rates do not shoot up, government bond yields and auctions
do not show signs of stress."
KEEPING A CLOSE EYE
The central bank keeps a close eye on the interbank
overnight rate market as it considers this to correctly reflect
its liquidity management stance.
Dealers expect the call rate to rise to 9.5-10.0 percent
from 8.5-9.0 percent now, and banks to tap the special liquidity
window, called the marginal standing facility, to deal with cash
outflows for tax. If they do, this will signal stress to the
RBI.
Though the overnight rates have not moved much, short-term
rates on other instruments such as bulk deposits or certificates
of deposit, overnight indexed swaps, Treasury bills have gone
up.
The 3-month certificate of deposit rate rose to 10.20
percent from 9 percent in mid-December while the one-year swap
rose by nearly 40 basis points to 8.07 percent and 3-month
T-bill rate was 8.94 percent, up from 8.49 percent.
Currently, the central bank has only two options to channel
primary liquidity into the system -- putting more cash with
banks by purchasing some of their government bond holdings
through open market operations (OMO), or cutting the CRR.
"We can address the permanent shortfall through OMOs and CRR
cuts. But these steps will only help in neutralising a part of
the incremental shortfall in liquidity and not the entire
shortfall," said a senior RBI official.
CASH CRUNCH BEGAN IN NOVEMBER
RBI officials admit that the central bank should have
anticipated the cash crunch that began in November, and started
injecting liquidity before then.
Another option -- buying dollars in the spot market -- can
also help in easing the tight cash conditions. But the RBI is
very clear in its exchange rate policy: it won't use
intervention in the forex market as a tool to manage liquidity.
RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Feb. 8 that
exchange rate volatility, and not liquidity, will be the prime
driver for forex intervention.
Last month, a senior RBI official told Reuters the central
bank may resort to intervention in the forwards forex market in
addition to spot, so that the impact on liquidity is shifted to
a later date.
The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since
September to bolster a weakening currency, which added to the
cash tightness.
Many factors are responsible for India's sustained liquidity
deficit. Among them are inadequate government spending,
seasonal currency withdrawals by the public from banks, high
reserve requirements which mean banks cannot lend out a chunk of
their growing deposits and the RBI's forex intervention to
support a weak rupee.
The liquidity shortfall started to shoot well past the RBI's
comfort zone from mid-November when banks' borrowings from the
central bank under what's called the liquidity adjustment
facility (LAF) averaged one trillion rupees daily. LAF is
another form of open market operations, an RBI official said.
'DISCRETIONARY MEASURES'
"If there is any problem during advance tax outflows, we can
take discretionary measures to address problems temporarily, as
we have done before," the official said, adding that the RBI can
relax the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and open two LAF
windows.
The official said that the central bank will decide what to
do closer to the time that banks get in a bigger cash squeeze
because of withdrawals for tax payments.
The RBI has maintained that it conducts open market
operations only to meet liquidity objectives. Still, such
auctions have helped to keep government bond yields and, to some
extent, rates for overnight indexed swaps (OIS) artificially
down, despite the country's cash strain.
"There is always a price for every action. Eventually we are
ending up keeping the yields subdued and that is a fallout of
OMO which we have to bear," said another RBI official.
Aside from January's 50 basis point cut in the CRR, the
central bank has moved to infuse liquidity since mid-November by
buying around 906 billion rupees ($18.3 billion) worth of bonds
from the open market.
The 10-year benchmark government bond yield
touched a one-week high of 8.27 percent on Feb. 9 in the absence
of an OMO announcement. It fell to a nine-month low of 8.10
percent on Feb. 1, when the market was cheered by the RBI's
first debt-buy announcement since Jan. 17.
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)