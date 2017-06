MUMBAI, March 22 The Reserve Bank of India may have sold dollars in the foreign exchange market at around the 51.25-51.28 rupee level, pulling the Indian currency off its day's low, five traders said on Thursday.

At 4:48 p.m. (1118 GMT), the rupee was at 51.16/17 to the dollar, after hitting 51.28. It ended at 50.66/67 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)