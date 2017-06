MUMBAI Intervention in the foreign exchange market needs to be a bit unpredictable, the Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

"On tactical policy, it pays to be a bit unpredictable on how you intervene in forex market," Subbarao said, while speaking at the second international research conference organised by the RBI.

