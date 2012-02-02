* Central banks need both strategic and tactical policies -
Subbarao
* Traders say RBI has been intervening in recent weeks
* Promise of more volatility in FX good for India -
economist
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said it pays to be unpredictable when
it comes to intervening in the foreign exchange market as this
approach makes intervention policy more effective.
A central bank should have two policies, one strategic
policy that is clearly laid out and stable, and another tactical
policy that is more unpredictable, Subbarao said at an
international conference organised by the RBI.
"On tactical policy, it pays to be a bit unpredictable on
how you intervene in forex market," Subbarao said.
"Strategically, clearly lay out your policy, communicate the
policy and keep that policy stable over time," he said.
RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said last week that
any central bank intervention must involve the forwards market
as well as the spot market.
Traders say the RBI has likely been intervening in the
market in recent weeks to stem the rupee's fall.
The Indian currency, which fell close to 16 percent
in 2011, gained more than 7 percent in January.
"The promise of more volatility in the exchange rate is good
for India," said Jim Walker, managing director, Asianomics.
"It will make corporates think twice about taking on
dangerous foreign debt exposure and keep the markets guessing
about the direction of policy. That is the way a central bank
should be operating," Walker said.
Traders say the RBI probably last sold dollars at around the
50.25 rupee level on Jan. 25, pushing up the rupee to 50.09/10.
The rupee strengthened past 49 to the dollar for the first
time in three months on Thursday as dollar inflows for portfolio
investment remained strong.
(Writing by Shamik Paul; Additional reporting by Arjun Kashyap;
Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)