Half of corporate India's forex exposure are unhedged, according to the RBI, The Financial Express reported

External commercial borrowing due for repayment this year is around USD9 bln this year

Companies would need to pay around USD11 billion next year.

The above report added to risk aversion selling in the INR, US/INR last at 54.91.

The rupee has lost some 11% vs the USD since March due to the above, the paper added

Markets are calling for 56 and 57 levels on breach above 55

RBI to meet with state-owned companies to discuss the unhedged foreign currency exposure